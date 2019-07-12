TrueChain (TRUE) Price Down 16.7% Over Last 7 Days

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. TrueChain has a market capitalization of $34.81 million and $22.51 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueChain token can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00003677 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, DragonEX, ZB.COM and HitBTC. During the last week, TrueChain has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $672.49 or 0.05652104 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00034220 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000219 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000991 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000169 BTC.

TrueChain Token Profile

TrueChain is a token. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup.

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, DragonEX, ZB.COM, HitBTC, OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

