Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will report earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41. Tyson Foods reported earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year earnings of $5.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSN. Credit Suisse Group set a $96.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.10.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $996,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 44,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $3,466,506.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,433 shares of company stock worth $6,680,525 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 155,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.38. 1,557,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,833,420. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.58. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $49.77 and a 12-month high of $84.30. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

