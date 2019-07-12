UGAS (UGAS) Market Cap Tops $22.83 Million

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One UGAS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. In the last week, UGAS has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. UGAS has a total market cap of $22.83 million and $536,118.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $663.77 or 0.05636566 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00033837 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000218 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000975 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000164 BTC.

UGAS Token Profile

UGAS is a token. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 168,717,574 tokens. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io.

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Bgogo. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

