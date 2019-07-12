Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) PT Set at $73.00 by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $73.00 target price on Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QURE. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a buy rating on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Uniqure in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Cerner from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Everbridge to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uniqure has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.00.

Get Uniqure alerts:

Shares of QURE opened at $68.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -29.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 9.51. Uniqure has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $82.49.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 48.90% and a negative net margin of 1,032.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Uniqure will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $467,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,620,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Klemt sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $88,400.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,539 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,540.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,546 shares of company stock worth $1,556,820 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Uniqure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Uniqure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Uniqure by 264.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Uniqure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Uniqure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniqure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniqure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.