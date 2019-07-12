United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNL) Trading 1.4% Higher

United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNL)’s share price traded up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.55 and last traded at $9.55, 204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38.

Get United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:UNL)

The United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund, LP (UNL) is an exchange-traded security company. The Company’s investment objective is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the average of the prices of the Benchmark Futures Contracts, less UNL’s expenses.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.