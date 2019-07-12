United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 858.63 ($11.22).

A number of research firms recently commented on UU. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Colfax in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on shares of K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Macquarie upgraded shares of AGL Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays restated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) price objective on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

In other news, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 99,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 821 ($10.73), for a total transaction of £813,405.75 ($1,062,858.68). Also, insider Russ Houlden sold 3,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 826 ($10.79), for a total transaction of £26,861.52 ($35,099.33). In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,495 shares of company stock worth $101,539,447.

UU stock traded down GBX 7.80 ($0.10) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 777.80 ($10.16). The company had a trading volume of 1,692,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.25. United Utilities Group has a 1 year low of GBX 674.40 ($8.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 879.60 ($11.49). The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 801.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 27.52 ($0.36) per share. This represents a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $13.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.77%.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.