Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VLO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James set a $33.00 price target on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.02.

VLO stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.10. 59,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,116,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Valero Energy has a one year low of $68.81 and a one year high of $122.42. The firm has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $24.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLO. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

