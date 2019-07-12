ValuEngine Downgrades IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on IPGP. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $185.90.

IPGP stock opened at $138.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 8.54. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $243.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.14.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $90,510.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,347.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $855,355.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,334.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,074 shares of company stock valued at $4,472,833. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 89.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 68.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

