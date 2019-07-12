ValuEngine Lowers PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE PTR opened at $54.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.19. PetroChina has a 52 week low of $53.86 and a 52 week high of $83.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $95.38 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 2.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that PetroChina will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PetroChina by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 6,874.4% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 196,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 193,309 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 93,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 38,042 shares during the period. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

