Van Elle (LON:VANL) Upgraded to Add by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Van Elle (LON:VANL) to an add rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON VANL opened at GBX 46.50 ($0.61) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 53.46. Van Elle has a 52-week low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 95 ($1.24). The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 million and a P/E ratio of 7.50.

About Van Elle

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of services, such as auger displacement piling, cased continuous flight auger piling, continuous flight auger piling, design, drilled piling, drilling and grouting, driven piling, foundation testing, ground investigation, rail sheet piling, specialist piling, rock bolt and netting, rotary bored piling, screw piling, and precast modular foundation services, as well as precast modular signal, gantry, and OLE foundation services; specialist on-track rail, restricted access, and highway GI Services; and services in the areas of geothermal boreholes, and ground anchors and soil nails.

