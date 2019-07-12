VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.18

VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 80676 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

A number of research firms have commented on VEON. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.19.

The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. VEON had a net margin of 10.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that VEON Ltd will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in VEON by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,471 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in VEON during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in VEON by 6,555.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 46,284 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in VEON during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in VEON during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

