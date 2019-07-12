Verso (NYSE:VRS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.15

Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.15 and traded as high as $18.05. Verso shares last traded at $18.02, with a volume of 540 shares.

VRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $169.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $612.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.76.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.26 million. Verso had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 19.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Verso Corp will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Verso by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Verso in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Verso by 56.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Verso by 417.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 9,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Verso in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verso (NYSE:VRS)

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

