Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) traded up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.65 and last traded at $33.64, 1,113 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 69% from the average session volume of 3,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.43.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) by 215.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.30% of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

