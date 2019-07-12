Visa (NYSE:V) Hits New 52-Week High at $177.12

Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $177.12 and last traded at $176.92, with a volume of 1201250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $176.19.

A number of analysts have weighed in on V shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on Tableau Software to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,253 ($29.44) target price on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.43.

Get Visa alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.87. The company has a market capitalization of $359.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 51.34%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 75,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $12,504,702.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 300,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,590,837.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 114.7% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of Visa by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Company Profile (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.