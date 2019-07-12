Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Shares Down 56.1%

Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL)’s stock price was down 56.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.80, approximately 8,882,545 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1,862% from the average daily volume of 452,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.21 million for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.80% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%.

About Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL)

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and deployment of end-to-end live video communications solutions worldwide. The company designs, develops, and distributes TV news and broadcast microwave video systems under the IMT brand for broadcast, sports/entertainment/education, public safety, and defense markets, as well as provides engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services.

