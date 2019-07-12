Wagerr Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.17 Million (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Wagerr has a total market cap of $12.17 million and $14,205.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr token can now be purchased for $0.0665 or 0.00000566 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Crex24. During the last week, Wagerr has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Particl (PART) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00022824 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000086 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000153 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (WGR) is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 204,349,564 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,969,950 tokens. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit, Livecoin and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

