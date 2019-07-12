WBI BullBear Global Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WBII) Stock Price Down 0%

WBI BullBear Global Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WBII) traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.19 and last traded at $25.21, 28,851 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 42,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.22.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WBI BullBear Global Income ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of WBI BullBear Global Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WBII) by 72.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,775 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.11% of WBI BullBear Global Income ETF worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

