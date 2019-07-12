WBI BullBear Rising Income 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIA) Shares Up 0.6%

WBI BullBear Rising Income 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIA)’s share price shot up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.86 and last traded at $21.86, 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 17,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.72.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WBI BullBear Rising Income 2000 ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of WBI BullBear Rising Income 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIA) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.91% of WBI BullBear Rising Income 2000 ETF worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

