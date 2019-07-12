Wedbush Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for ExlService in a report issued on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.37 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.41. Wedbush also issued estimates for ExlService’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. ExlService had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $239.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $64.55 on Wednesday. ExlService has a 12-month low of $44.29 and a 12-month high of $67.68. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,442,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ExlService by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,144,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,223,000 after buying an additional 107,832 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 980,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,870,000 after buying an additional 55,770 shares during the period. Dalton Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,301,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ExlService by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,859,000 after buying an additional 53,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $663,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,042. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vishal Chhibbar sold 25,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.41, for a total transaction of $1,552,416.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,426.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,355 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.