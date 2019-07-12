Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Given a $39.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a $39.00 price objective on Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WERN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Genesee & Wyoming and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.53. The company had a trading volume of 20,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,589. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.86. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $42.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $596.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.14 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,843,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,609,000 after purchasing an additional 46,345 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.76% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

