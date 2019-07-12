Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) PT Lowered to C$2.00

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WEF. TD Securities cut shares of Western Forest Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated an average rating and issued a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Western Forest Products in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.06.

Shares of TSE:WEF opened at C$1.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.60. Western Forest Products has a twelve month low of C$1.47 and a twelve month high of C$2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.98. The company has a market cap of $577.88 million and a PE ratio of 11.57.

In other news, Senior Officer Shannon Janzen bought 15,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,232.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 58,200 shares in the company, valued at C$96,612.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

