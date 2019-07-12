Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/11/2019 – Wheaton Precious Metals was given a new $27.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/5/2019 – Wheaton Precious Metals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp, is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

6/28/2019 – Wheaton Precious Metals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp, is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

6/22/2019 – Wheaton Precious Metals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp, is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

6/15/2019 – Wheaton Precious Metals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp, is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Shares of NYSE WPM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.11. 1,418,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,313. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $25.24.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $225.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.80 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.78% and a return on equity of 3.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

