Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Given a $92.00 Price Target by Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price target on Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.74 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Shares of WTFC opened at $71.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.61. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $61.53 and a 12-month high of $92.56.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $343.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.03 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,690,000 after buying an additional 91,339 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,119,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,889,000 after buying an additional 102,924 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,923,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,899,000 after buying an additional 515,719 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,820,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,586,000 after buying an additional 87,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 49.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 988,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,574,000 after buying an additional 326,602 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

