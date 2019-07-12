Wirecard (ETR:WDI) Given a €160.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €160.00 ($186.05) price objective on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WDI. Oddo Bhf set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Nordex and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Warburg Research reissued a hold rating and set a $21.50 target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Independent Research set a €215.00 ($250.00) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Copa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €194.95 ($226.68).

Shares of WDI stock opened at €142.95 ($166.22) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €149.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.24, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Wirecard has a 1 year low of €86.00 ($100.00) and a 1 year high of €199.00 ($231.40). The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion and a PE ratio of 46.16.

Wirecard Company Profile

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

