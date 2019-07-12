WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTH) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTH) were up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.26 and last traded at $40.24, approximately 2,339 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 18,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.17.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTH) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 0.91% of WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTH)

WisdomTree DEFA Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree DEFA Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted Index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree DEFA Index.

