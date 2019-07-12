WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Trading Up 0.7%

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW)’s stock price was up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.67 and last traded at $44.67, approximately 1,243 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 327,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.36.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.11.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2,562.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the second quarter valued at about $2,846,000.

