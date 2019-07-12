Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) had its target price upped by Piper Jaffray Companies from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Lucara Diamond from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Xencor currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.44.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $43.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.32 and a beta of 1.45. Xencor has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $48.38.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $111.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that Xencor will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III purchased 14,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.87 per share, for a total transaction of $436,430.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III purchased 12,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.87 per share, with a total value of $377,586.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,271,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,221,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 399,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,432,000 after purchasing an additional 119,347 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 49.2% in the first quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 325,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 107,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,152,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,159,000 after purchasing an additional 100,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

