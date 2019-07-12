XinFin Network Market Capitalization Tops $2.04 Million (XDCE)

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDCE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Over the last week, XinFin Network has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. XinFin Network has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $172,443.00 worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XinFin Network token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, TOPBTC and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $228.58 or 0.01936751 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000268 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008510 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000021 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

XinFin Network Token Profile

XinFin Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,877,481,360 tokens. XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinfinF. The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XinFin Network’s official website is www.xinfin.io.

Buying and Selling XinFin Network

XinFin Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, COSS, Bancor Network, TOPBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XinFin Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XinFin Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

