XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Given a $68.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 target price on XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.80.

NYSE XPO opened at $55.02 on Monday. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $116.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.95.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 2,161.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

