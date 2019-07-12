Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Vanguard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.21. American Vanguard reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that American Vanguard will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Vanguard.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. American Vanguard’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AVD stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.40. The stock had a trading volume of 74,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,273. American Vanguard has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $22.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.27 million, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 218.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in American Vanguard by 382.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in American Vanguard during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Vanguard during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in American Vanguard by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

