Zacks: Analysts Expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $449.59 Million

Analysts expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to post sales of $449.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $444.76 million and the highest is $455.30 million. BOK Financial reported sales of $394.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). BOK Financial had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $435.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Dongfeng Motor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Shares of BOK Financial stock traded up $1.38 on Friday, reaching $78.61. 98,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,714. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $69.96 and a 1-year high of $105.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.12.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $868,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,838,512.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 28.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 39.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

