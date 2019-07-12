Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.13 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) will post $4.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.13 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted sales of $4.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $16.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.63 billion to $16.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $17.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.34 billion to $17.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.12). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CTSH has been the subject of several research reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $74.80.

NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,507,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,768,403. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $56.73 and a one year high of $83.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.10.

In related news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $200,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $27,820.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,636 shares of company stock worth $2,799,406 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $366,248,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,939,775 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $821,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,452 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,153,467 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,416,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,464 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,915.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,627,367 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $103,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,187,078 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $646,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,213 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

