Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) to Announce -$0.28 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) to announce earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ earnings. DiaMedica Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DiaMedica Therapeutics.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05).

DMAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iteris in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMAC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.38. 2,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,746. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.49. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $5.93.

In other news, Director Richard D. Pilnik bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $53,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics stock. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000. Wexford Capital LP owned about 3.97% of DiaMedica Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

