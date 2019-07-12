Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.72 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will announce sales of $5.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.76 billion and the lowest is $5.68 billion. Dollar Tree reported sales of $5.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year sales of $23.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.49 billion to $23.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $24.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.49 billion to $25.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $214.00 price target (up previously from $206.00) on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.24.

In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Gary M. Philbin sold 9,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,057,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua R. Jewett sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $369,265.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,657.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,403 shares of company stock valued at $9,260,558 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,341,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,134 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,758,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,200 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,599,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,545 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,194,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,077,000 after acquiring an additional 245,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,937,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,824. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $78.78 and a 12-month high of $113.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.34.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

