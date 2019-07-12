Zacks: Brokerages Expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to announce $1.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the highest is $1.46 billion. Analog Devices reported sales of $1.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year sales of $6.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS.

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.94.

Analog Devices stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,098,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,008. The stock has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $76.62 and a 52 week high of $118.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.72.

In other news, SVP Yusuf Jamal sold 31,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $3,129,020.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,555.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total value of $1,152,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,867.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,256 shares of company stock worth $10,476,068 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 43.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 820.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

