Zacks: Brokerages Expect Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) Will Post Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) to announce earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Banco Macro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.90 and the highest is $2.22. Banco Macro posted earnings of $2.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Macro will report full-year earnings of $8.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.34 to $8.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $12.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Banco Macro.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $423.75 million during the quarter. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 21.82%.

A number of research firms have commented on BMA. ValuEngine cut Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Santander upgraded BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC cut Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Macro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the first quarter worth about $41,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Banco Macro in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 23.66% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,866. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.66. Banco Macro has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $76.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.79.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

