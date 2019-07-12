Zacks: Brokerages Expect CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) will announce sales of $5.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.24 billion. CarMax reported sales of $4.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year sales of $19.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.29 billion to $19.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $20.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.98 billion to $21.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 25.37%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of from GBX 845 ($11.04) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grana y Montero SAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.78 ($25.33) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.81.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $1,554,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,338.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 81,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total transaction of $6,900,128.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,621,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 360,154 shares of company stock valued at $30,156,292. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $83,206,000. HL Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 20,731.6% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 1,118,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,493 shares during the last quarter. Makaira Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $46,107,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the second quarter worth $40,215,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $23,619,000.

Shares of KMX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.94. 1,239,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,676. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.14. CarMax has a 52 week low of $55.24 and a 52 week high of $89.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.21.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

