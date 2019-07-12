Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 million. Cronos Group had a net margin of 2,107.83% and a return on equity of 99.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.28.

Shares of NASDAQ CRON traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.16. 6,411,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,682,712. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.00 and a beta of 3.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.59. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $25.10.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cronos Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,113,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 582,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after purchasing an additional 276,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 544.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 388,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 328,479 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Cronos Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,160,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 212,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 115,573 shares during the last quarter. 8.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

