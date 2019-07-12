Zacks: Brokerages Expect Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) to Post $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) will report $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Premier’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.68. Premier reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Premier.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Premier had a net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $422.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on PINC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Svb Leerink cut shares of Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Leerink Swann cut shares of Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Premier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.45.

In related news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,037 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $39,001.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,002.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 50,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $1,877,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,094,515.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Premier by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,501,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,451,000 after buying an additional 137,075 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,328,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,179,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,172,000 after purchasing an additional 38,104 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,529,000 after purchasing an additional 821,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,921,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,787,000 after purchasing an additional 241,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $38.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,489. Premier has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.10.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier (PINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.