Zacks: Brokerages Expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to Announce $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will post $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Simmons First National reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $170.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.00 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 25.17%.

Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simmons First National currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $29.80.

In related news, EVP Patrick A. Burrow bought 1,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Makris, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $121,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $171,860. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,679,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,561,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,238,000 after buying an additional 391,028 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,353,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,183,000 after buying an additional 227,228 shares in the last quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 353,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after buying an additional 84,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. 20.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.68. 225,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,624. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Simmons First National has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $32.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 27.00%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

