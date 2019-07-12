Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $154.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Strategic Education have outperformed its industry year to date on improving enrollment trends, underlying operating leverage and significant merger synergies. Notably, its earnings grew 29.1% on 7.9% revenue growth in the first quarter, given margin expansion at both Strayer and Capella Universities, primarily driven by higher enrollment and effective cost-control measures. Also, earnings estimates have been trending upward, reflecting analysts’ optimism over the stock's earnings growth potential. Continued strength in FlexPath competency-based programs is driving Capella's performance and Strayer is benefiting from healthy demand across its programmatic offerings. However, continuous decline in revenue per student at Strayer due to an unfavorable mix of students is a concern.”

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STRA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$106.00 target price on shares of FirstService and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, First Analysis reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $216.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $184.80.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $182.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.62. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $186.95.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The health services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $246.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.71 million. Strategic Education had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. The business’s revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Strategic Education will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Strategic Education news, Director Todd A. Milano sold 6,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.47, for a total value of $1,163,851.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,285.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 22,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $3,685,113.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,856,727.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,249 shares of company stock valued at $7,728,921 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the second quarter worth $267,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the second quarter worth $664,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 229.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 166,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the first quarter worth $24,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

