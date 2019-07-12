Zacks Investment Research Lowers Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. provides concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services primarily in U.S. and U.K. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc., formerly known as Industrea Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Asante Solutions to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. William Blair started coverage on Concrete Pumping in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.31 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.33.

NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. Concrete Pumping has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.29 million, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.89.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $61.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Concrete Pumping news, CEO Bruce F. Young acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Piecuch acquired 8,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $45,219.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,861,716 shares of company stock valued at $8,396,072 over the last quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 83,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.29% of Concrete Pumping as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

