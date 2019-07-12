Zacks: IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (NASDAQ:IRCP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (NASDAQ:IRCP) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $24.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given IRSA Propiedades Comerciales an industry rank of 153 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 72,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 31,303 shares in the last quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd purchased a new position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the fourth quarter worth about $932,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. 5.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IRCP traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $21.38. 2,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,225. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $673.24 million, a PE ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.56.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales had a net margin of 121.57% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $51.49 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that IRSA Propiedades Comerciales will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Company Profile

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

