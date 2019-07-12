Zacks: Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) Given $41.50 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Origin Bancorp’s rating score has improved by 40.1% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $41.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Origin Bancorp an industry rank of 191 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

NASDAQ:OBNK traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.01. 281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,880. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.65. The stock has a market cap of $809.74 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.39. Origin Bancorp has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.06). Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $53.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.57 million. Equities analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBNK. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Origin Bancorp by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 47.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

