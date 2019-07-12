Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €44.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ZAL. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DUFRY AG/ADR to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays set a $24.00 price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.24) price target on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €28.50 ($33.14) price target on shares of S&T and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 870 ($11.37) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €36.99 ($43.01).

Get Zalando alerts:

FRA ZAL opened at €42.03 ($48.87) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €37.87. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($57.98).

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.