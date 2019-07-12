Zcoin Price Reaches $10.58 (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for about $10.58 or 0.00089420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Koinex, TDAX and Huobi. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Zcoin has a market cap of $83.69 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,828.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $276.94 or 0.02341188 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.45 or 0.00891461 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.13 or 0.03002159 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.28 or 0.00830833 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00012674 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00057673 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.38 or 0.00789414 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00256478 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,911,568 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, BX Thailand, Bittrex, Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, Huobi, Binance, Upbit, TDAX, Coinroom, CryptoBridge, Indodax, QBTC and Koinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

