$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.40. Steven Madden reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Steven Madden.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $410.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vermillion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $9.00 price target on shares of FTS International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity set a $107.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.23.

NASDAQ:SHOO traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.90. 513,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,865. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.19. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $39.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.60%.

In other news, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $109,056.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,469 shares in the company, valued at $272,447.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 9,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $287,277.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,417 shares of company stock valued at $567,204. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Steven Madden by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 26,731 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 51,851 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 27,686 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,271,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,482,000 after buying an additional 561,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steven Madden (SHOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.