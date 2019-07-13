Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ADVM has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zymeworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zynga from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HAYS PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Adverum Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Shares of ADVM stock opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 18.20, a current ratio of 18.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 2.41.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Adverum Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 4,505.40% and a negative return on equity of 30.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, Director James Paul Scopa acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $134,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,297,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,281,000 after purchasing an additional 371,461 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

