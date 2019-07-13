Aegeus Price Reaches $0.0028 on Top Exchanges (AEG)

Aegeus (CURRENCY:AEG) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last week, Aegeus has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One Aegeus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Graviex and Crex24. Aegeus has a total market cap of $93,185.00 and $6,505.00 worth of Aegeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aegeus Coin Profile

Aegeus’ total supply is 38,062,249 coins and its circulating supply is 33,208,450 coins. Aegeus’ official Twitter account is @Aegeus_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aegeus is aegeus.io. The Reddit community for Aegeus is /r/Aegeus_Coin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aegeus Coin Trading

Aegeus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aegeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aegeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aegeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

