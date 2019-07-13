AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AGCO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AGCO has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.85.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $77.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.30. AGCO has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $79.00. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.44. AGCO had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

In related news, Chairman Martin Richenhagen sold 51,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total value of $3,644,970.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 495,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,397,590.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 25,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $1,821,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,254.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,000 shares of company stock worth $12,710,000. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in AGCO by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in AGCO in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in AGCO by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in AGCO by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in AGCO in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.